Warm farewell to Dr S P Dange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr S P Dange, Dean of Government Dental College (GDCH) here was given farewell on Friday on his retirement after 33 years of service. Social workers KE Hardas and GM Pinjarkar felicitated him on the occasion.

Maharashtra State Dental council president Dr Narendra Kale, Prof Dr Gajanan Surwade, Prof Dr Kashinath Chaudhari, newly appointed dean Dr Maya Indurkar, Prof Dr Pradnya Bansode, Dr Rajan Mahindra and others spoke on the occasion. Dr Shirish Khedgikar, Dr Rakesh Mohode, Dilip Godhane, Baban Kumavat were felicitated in the programme and certificate of appreciation was given to them. Prof Dr Maya Indurkar, first batch student of the college and head of department of periodontology took over the charge as new dean.