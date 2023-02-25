Warm welcome and cultural extravaganza

-Foreign guests arrive for W20 conference in Aurangabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Foreign guests arriving in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the Women-20 (W20) conference, held under the G20 international summit, were given a warm welcome at the Chikalthana International Airport on Saturday.

Visitors from Europe, Africa, and Turkey arrived at the airport via Mumbai and Delhi and were received by local officials, including Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, and airport director DG Salve.

As per Indian tradition, the guests were greeted with garlands of red, yellow, and white flowers. The sound of trumpets and drums filled the air, and girls dressed in Nauwari sarees played the Lezim to the rhythm of drums. The guests even had the opportunity to participate in the Lezim performance, with some playing the lezim, while others filmed the performance on their mobile phones.

The appearance of the airport had been transformed for the G20 conference, with flags from the 20 participating countries displayed on the facade of the building. Inside, a magnificent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tathagata Gautam Buddha had been erected, while Warli paintings adorned various locations. A grand poster of paintings from the Ajanta Caves had also been put up, and a carpet had been laid from the aerobridge to the outgate.

Arrive by regular flights

Despite earlier discussions of arranging special planes for the conference, the guests arrived via regular air flights, showing simplicity and ease of travel. In total, 11 guests arrived by regular flight. The airport had also implemented strict security measures to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Positive impression on visitors

The arrival of foreign guests in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the W20 conference brought a taste of Maharashtra's traditions and hospitality, leaving a positive impression on the visitors.