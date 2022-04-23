Watchman brutally murdered over suspicion of theft

Aurangabad, April 21:

Eight persons brutally murdered a watchman by tying and severely beating him with sticks at Meghawale Hall in Cidco area over the suspicion of stealing light focus on Wednesday evening. The police have arrested two accused.

The accused included Sagar Ganpat Kharat, Sunny Kharat, Satish Khare, Anand Solas, Anand Gaikwad, Ahtapal Gawai, and three unidentified persons. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Sheshrao Avhad (27, Shatabdinagar). The police have arrested the main accused Satish Khare and Sagar Kharat.

Police said, Sagar and Sunny are the sons of the late corporator Ganpat Kharat. Kharat has taken the Meghawale Hall from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on a rental basis. Manoj worked as a watchman in the hall. A few days back, a mobile phone of a woman was stolen from a function at Meghawale Hall and it was suspected that Manoj has stolen it. However, he had denied the allegations and the owners sacked him. Two days back, two light focuses and wires were stolen from the hall.

On Wednesday, Manoj was at his home near Champa Chowk. The accused went to his home and brought him to Meghawale Hall. They beat him and pressurized him to confess the theft, but he denied it.

They later tied him with a rope and severely beat him with sticks. He fell unconscious and the accused then left him at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Manoj died there at around 8 pm while undergoing treatment.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to Meghawale Hall and GMCH. A case has been registered with Cidco police station based on the complaint lodged by Manoj’s mother Aruna Sheshrao Avhad.

Accused shoot video

The accused tied Manoj's hands and legs and severely beat him with wooden rods. One of the accused shoot the video of the incident. This video clip was sent to Manoj’s elder brother Bharat Avhad. Bharat and his mother searched for Manoj and later came to know that the accused had left him at GMCH.

Provided false information to doctors

The accused took Manoj to GMCH in an unconscious condition and told the doctors that they found him in this condition lying at Jalgaon Road. They told the doctors that they do not know his name and address. Hence, the doctors registered him as an unidentified youth in the MLC.

DCP, ACP rushed to spot

DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar, API Shraddha Waidande, PSI Ashok Avchar went to the spot and conducted the panchanama. One police team arrested Sagar Kharat and Satish Khare.

Similar incident occurred 9 months back

A similar incident occurred on August 9, last year, when members of the Tanpure Gang brutally murdered Akash Rajput with sharp weapons at Hanumannagar Chowk over an old rivalry. The murderers inhumanly thrashed Akash in front of the public, but no one came forward to help him due to the terror of the Tanpure Gang in this area. The accused were arrested and they are still in jail.

Family members burst into tears

On receiving the information, Manoj’s family members rushed to GMCH. The accused sent the video clip while beating Manoj to his brother Bharat. His mother, five brother, and relatives burst into tears after watching the video. Manoj’s wife had gone to her parents with her son, two months back. Several social organisations and political leaders visited GMCH and demanded the police that all accused should be arrested soon.

Preliminary PM report confirms beating

In the preliminary postmortem report, it is mentioned that several bones in Manoj’s body were broken due to which he died. The detailed four-page report has not been submitted by GMCH to the police. After the report is received, anything can be said about the number of injuries on the body, said PI Pawar.