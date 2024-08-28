Watchman in custody for theft of Rs 3.5 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a case where an accused, working as a watchman at a residence, along with his accomplices, threatened a Chartered Accountant (CA) woman with a knife and stole expensive mobile phones and gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh, The Judicial Magistrate First Class S L Ramteke has ordered that the accused, Sunil alias Swadesh Sarjerao Shinde (30, Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi), be kept in police custody until Thursday (Aug 29).

Previously, an accused named Bhima Salve has been arrested in this case, and from the accused, jewellery worth Rs 1.2 lakh, two mobile phones, a knife, and a motorcycle have been seized. The complaint in this matter was filed by Mahima Rishikesh Kunkalol (31, resident of Ulkanagari).

When the accused was presented in court, the assistant public prosecutor Ravindra Avasarmol requested the court to allow the seizure of the jewellery in Bhopal. The request was made to determine if anyone had assisted the accused, Sunil alias Swadesh, in going to Bhopal, and to investigate if there were any other accomplices involved in the crime. Hence, the request for police custody of the accused was made.