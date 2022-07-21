Water being released from Hiradpuri weir

Aurangabad, July 21:

Water from Hiradpuri weir of Paithan tehsil is being released into Godavari basin on Thursday after an increase in its storage level. The speed of the water release was at 5,913 cusecs.

There was heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Jayakwadi dam in the last week. This resulted in increasing the water level of Nathsagar. Water releasing from the hydroelectric power plant in Godavri basin started at a speed of 1589 cusecs on Tuesday.

Hiradpuri weir which has a 9.686 Million Cubic Meters capacity is located on Godavari river. With the rise in weir, the process of releasing water into the river's basin began at 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Gate no 8 was lifted for 12 feet releasing water at a speed of 5,662 cusecs. The gate was closed at 8 pm on the same when the pace of water arrival decreased.

When the weir’s water level increased again on Thursday, it is being released at 12 noon at a speed of 5,913 cusecs. Branch engineering Bhalchand Ajmera said that a total of 70 per cent storage of the weir is being maintained.