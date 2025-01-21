Water Conference to sensitise on reduction in release of water in Jayakwadi Reservoir

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Godavari Study Group (GSG) has recently recommended the government reduce the water released from the upper part of Jayakwadi instead of providing water to Marathwada according to the Equal Water Distribution Act, which has been facing continuous drought. To voice against the issue, the Marathwada Bachao Samiti (MBS) is organising a Water Conference in the city on January 25. All ministers, MPs, and MLAs from Marathwada have been invited to this conference. Grampanchayats have been requested to pass a resolution and send it to the Chief Minister's office, urging that Marathwada should receive its rightful share of water.

In a press release, Chandrakant Bharat of the MBS mentioned that the unjust report regarding the reduction of Marathwada's water should be cancelled, and Marathwada should permanently receive its rightful share of water. For this, an urgent meeting of all-party MLAs, MPs, ruling ministers, entrepreneurs, farmers, and social activists has been scheduled for January 25 at 11 am at the Sinchan Bhavan (on Jalna Road).

Along with this, it has been suggested that all grampanchayats in the region should pass a resolution to cancel the study group’s report recommending a 7% reduction in water allocation, and demand that water be provided to Marathwada as per the Supreme Court and Equal Water Distribution Act. They should also resolve to fill the water deficit in the region and send these resolutions to the Chief Minister's office and the samiti. Bharat mentioned that the Sarpanch Association has assured to send such resolutions to the government before January 25.