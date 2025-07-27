Water flowing down the slope will inevitably flood the underpass

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The roofing work underway at the Shivajinagar underpass is merely a cosmetic repair, not a real solution, experts have warned. The sloped terrain naturally channels rainwater directly into the underpass, leading to predictable waterlogging. Instead of installing sheets, experts insist the focus must be on proper drainage.

Roof installation work at the Shivajinagar underpass began on Saturday, and the underpass will remain closed for traffic until July 31. As a result, motorists and pedestrians traveling between Satara and Deolai are facing considerable inconvenience. Experts suggest that the metal sheets being installed should begin from a point even before the slope starts. In addition, to prevent rainwater from entering the underpass, speed breakers and drains at the entry point could help reduce water flow into the structure. “This is a temporary measure, not a permanent solution,” said Dr. R. M. Damgir, a structural engineering expert. “To be effective, the sheet roofing would need to extend well beyond the slope’s origin making it costly and structurally unsound. Instead, a proper catch basin system should be installed to channel rainwater through underground pipelines into nearby drains. Only a scientifically-designed stormwater drainage system can serve as a long-term solution.” He added that while officials may believe the sheet installation is suitable, the actual requirement for that site is a full-fledged stormwater design system.

Photos:

• Roofing work continued at the Shivajinagar underpass on Sunday.

• Proper drainage infrastructure is essential to prevent waterlogging in the underpass.