Water inflow in Jayakwadi Dam slows down; storage at 75 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The arrival of water in the Jayakwadi Dam of Paithan has slowed down because of the slackening pace of rains in Nashik. Branch Engineer Mangesh Shelar said that the water storage in the dam reached 75.42 per cent at 6 pm on Sunday.

The water inflow started augmenting into the dam on July 1. The water level in the dam was 44.64 pc on that day. The Godavari River overflowed following continuous heavy rains in Nashik. This resulted in an increase in the water inflow into Jayakwadi.

The inflow of water into the dam has slowed down with the decrease in rainfall in Nashik for the last two days. Water was arriving at the dam at a rate of 16,379 cusecs on Saturday evening and this decreased further on Sunday. Water was flowing into the dam at a rate of 9,482 cusecs at 6 pm today.

Now, the water storage in the dam has reached 75.42 pc. The water level of the dam has surged to 1517.17 feet.

The current total water storage in the reservoir is 2,375.526 MCM and the live water storage has reached 1637.42 MCM. Nearly 36 TMC of water has arrived in the Jayakwadi dam since June 1.

Farmers to be provided with water for irrigation

As the water level in Jayakwadi has crossed 75 pc, farmers will now be able to get water for irrigation from the dam. This has brought relief to farmers in five districts of Marathwada and some areas of Ahilyanagar.

If there is a demand from farmers during the Kharif and Rabi seasons, water can be released from the Jayakwadi Dam for irrigation. Also, the drinking water problem of MIDC, DMIC and other industrial areas of the district has been solved for the next two years.