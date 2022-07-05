Water level in the dams in Marathwada drop to 30 percent

Water storage in Jayakwadi was 51 per cent in May, dropped to 30 percent

Aurangabad, July 5:

Small, large and medium water projects in Marathwada have been hit by low rainfall. At the end of May, the water storage was 51 percent in dams across Marathwada. The water level had come down to 40 per cent in June. In the first week of July, water storage has reached 30 percent.

The water in the projects has decreased by about 26 per cent as compared to last year. Rising temperature and low rainfall have also increased water evaporation. Eleven large projects have reported evaporation of 25.0018 million cubic meters (MCM) of water. Out of 749 small scale projects in Marathwada, more than 7 projects have gone dry. At present, 55 projects have touched the dead stock and 211 projects have water storage of around 26 percent. At the end of April last year, water storage was around 56 per cent. By the end of May, it was 40 percent, in June, 41 percent of the water was stored in dams.

Jayakwadi at 30 percent

The Jayakwadi dam had 56 percent water in May and 43 percent in June. Now it has reached 30 percent. Last year, storage was 55 per cent in June. In all, 1.89 TMC of water has evaporated from the dam. Water storage in medium projects has come down from 45 to 30 percent. In small scale projects, the storage is 31 to 20 percent. Other dams have 65 to 60 percent water remaining.

Approximate water storage in projects:

Projects Number Percentage

Large projects - 11 41.11

Medium project - 75 30.02

Small projects - 749 20.62

Other dams - 25 65.38

Total - 875 30.77