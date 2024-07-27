Water level surge in Jayakwadi by 1.5 ft

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nathsagar dam of Jayakwadi in Paithan tehsil of the district started receiving water with 10,260 cusecs, at 6 pm, on Saturday, from the upper dams.

It may be noted that the water release from Nandur Madhameshwar commented for Nathsagar on Friday. The dam was receiving water with 10,260 cusecs at 6 pm today.

Section Engineer of the dam Vijay Kakde said that the water level of the dam was increased by one and a half per cent in two days. He said that currently, the water level reached 5.79 per cent after it was being released from upper dams.

Almost two months have passed since the onset of the rainy season. The water level was going down in the dam on not receiving it from upper dams. A question is being raised as to whether there will be a water crisis in six districts of Marathwada. There was also an atmosphere of concern among the farmers who depend on the left and right canals of the dam.

Water with 12,000 cusecs was released in the Godavari river basin on Thursday from Nander Madhameshwar because of rains in the Jayakwadi catchment area for the past three to four days.

This water reached Jayakwadi at six o'clock in the evening on Friday.

The water level in the dam increased by one and a half feet by Saturday evening. Its storage is now 5.79 per cent. Nearly 82.2920 MCM water arrived in the dam, from June 1 to date.

Storage in big water bodies of M’wada

Water storage in big dam-wise at Marathwada is as follows;

Dam Name—storage in MCM

Jayakwadi - 113.21

Majalgaon -00

Nimna Dhudhna-19.10

Yeldari - 247.94

Siddheshwar - 13.65

Manjra - 1.37

Penganga - 405.49

Manar - 56.74

Nimna Terana - 25.18

Vishnupuri - 68.36

Seena Kolegaon – 00