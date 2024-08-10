Water of Pardeshwadi lake damaging crops of 50 farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water of Pardeshwadi lake of Jogeshwari is entering the farms and damaging the crops of about 50 farmers in Waluj.

Hundreds of hectares of land in Jogeshwari and Waluj areas have come under irrigation after the construction of the pond five decades ago.

Meanwhile, the water is being polluted due to the discharge of effluents from industries into this lake. The lake is 100 per cent full due to heavy rains last month and factory effluents.

Now, the lake is overflowing. The water goes directly to the fields through the damaged main gate. The irrigation department is neglecting the maintenance and repair of the lake.

Every year, the farmers are crying for lake water entering the fields and causing huge damage to their crops. The main gate of the lake is completely rusted. The construction is falling apart.

As a result, water leakage has increased. Crops have started turning yellow as the water is flooding the fields. Farmers threatened to launch an agitation if the repair of the lake is not done.