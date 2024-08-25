Water pipeline unrepaired even after 24-hrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

A joint of a newly laid 900 mm water pipe was detached at Dhorkin on Saturday morning. Even after 24 hours, the officials of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) did not carry out its repair. Due to this, the city’s water supply has been reduced by 20 mld for two days.

Sources said that MJP assured the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) of doing repair on August 26. Under the new water supply scheme of Rs 2740 crore, a 900 mm water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi was laid on war footing.

The joints of this water pipeline are getting detached time and again. This pipeline has a capacity of 75 MLD water supply while the city is getting 20 MLD water through it.

The city was in dire need of water, therefore, the pipeline was laid hastily in May. The hydraulic testing of this pipeline has not been done to date. The joints of the pipeline get detached if the soil beneath the pipe slides even a little.

A joint dislocated suddenly at Dhorkin on Saturday morning. Because of this, the water pipeline had to be closed. Rain continued throughout the day on Saturday. So, the MJP promised to repair it on Sunday.

Even though there was no rain on Sunday, the MJP officers did not respond to the CSMC. Repair work was promised Sunday night. Carrying work is not possible in the darkness at night, now, it is being said that this work will be done on Monday morning.

Outcry for water in city

There is an outcry for water in the city. Both 700 and 1200 mm water pipelines of the CSMC were stopped for seven hours on Saturday. So, the schedule of water was postponed by one day.