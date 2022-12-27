Water problem of 35 villages in the fringe area to be solved

Govt approves Aurangabad grid scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission

Aurangabad: The government has approved the Aurangabad grid scheme for water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission for 35 villages in the fringe area under the proposed Rs 193 crores water supply scheme of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). In this scheme, the existing old pipeline of 700 mm will be replaced by a 900 mm waterline. Overhead water tanks of 35 lakh liter capacity will be constructed. Out of this 22 MLD water will be reserved for 35 villages in fringe areas adjacent to municipal limits.

Considering the increasing population till the year 2054, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal administrator Abhijit Chaudhary, ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena and chief engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had prepared the grid plan proposal. According to the proposal, it is planned to supply water to the villages in fringe areas from the overhead water tanks through 600 mm and 100 mm gravity channels. The MJP, regional department, gave technical approval on December 14, while the state water supply department gave administrative approval on December 26. Under the scheme, 35 villages will be supplied with 55 liters of water per capita per day. This plan is prepared by Yash Innovative Institute.

Villages in the fringe area

The villages in the fringe area include Pisadevi, Gopalpur, Sahajatpur, Mandki, Rampur, Kachhi Ghati, Sultanpur, Hirapur, Fattepur, Zalta, Gandheli, Bagtalab, Balapur, Kanhapur, Palshi, Gevrai Tanda, Gevrai Budruk, Tisgaon, Wanjarwadi, Rawaspura, Abdimandi, Maliwada, Daultabad, Sharnapur, Kesapuri, Kesapuri Tanda, Dharampur, Alana Tanda, Jatwada, Ohar, Islampur, Ashrafpur, Savangi, Tuljapur, Krushnapur and Bakapur.