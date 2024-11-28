Water scarcity extends for 3 days in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) completed the work of connecting a 1200 mm diameter water pipeline for the four-laning of Paithan Road. As a result, water supply to the city was resumed from Jayakwadi at 3 am on Thursday. However, due to a rubber seal failure on the valve of the pipeline near Kawadgaon, a leak was detected, forcing an immediate shutdown of the water supply from Jayakwadi. After repairs, water supply to the city resumed between 6 and 7 pm. The city was deprived of tap water on the third day as well and the citizens were seen running from pillar to post to fetch water.

The water supply schedule for many colonies has been disrupted, with delays of two to three days, leaving the exact timing of the next supply uncertain. After completing NHAI’s work, pumping from Jayakwadi was restarted. During an inspection of the water pipeline connection by the municipal team, the leak was detected at the valve near Kawadgaon. The pumping was immediately stopped, and it was found that the rubber seal on the valve was damaged, causing the leak. The seal was repaired, and by 4 pm, the repair work was completed. Pumping was resumed, and water reached the city’s overhead water tanks between 6 and 7 pm. The water supply section’s staff, contractors’ labourers, welders, fitters, and machine operators worked together to complete the repairs.

For 48 hours, the water supply was halted to connect the main pipeline. After the supply resumed, a leak developed at the valve, delaying the resumption of the water supply until evening. As a result, the city faced a three-day water cut. The supply schedule was postponed by two days, causing severe water scarcity, and citizens struggled to find water during this period.