Water shortage persistent despite completion of pipeline repairs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The residents grappled with water scarcity on Friday despite the completion of repair work on a major pipeline burst.

A 1200 mm diameter water line supplying water to the city developed a leak near Dhorkin on Thursday evening. Repair work commenced immediately, taking around ten hours to complete. Water supply resumed from Jayakwadi pumping station around 6 am on Friday. However, just as water supply appeared to be stabilizing, a two-hour power outage struck the Jayakwadi pump house at 2:30 pm, causing another disruption.

This resulted in many colonies, including Cidco and Hudco areas, not receiving water on Friday. Water supply department executive engineer KM Falak said that the power outage had an impact on water distribution to the city. Efforts are underway to provide water to the affected colonies. While some areas might receive water on Friday, others may have to wait until Saturday.