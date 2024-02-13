Water shut down in city tomorrow

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran in association with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be undertaking a ‘shut down’ in water supply on Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm. The lifting of water from Jayakwadi Dam will be halted. Hence there will be no water supply in the city including Cidco and Hudco localities tomorrow, according to the CSMC water supply officials.

The 900 mm diameter pipeline has been laid between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi by spending Rs 200 crore. During the shut down period, the MJP will adjoin 1200 mm diameter pipeline to this new pipeline at the source (Jayakwadi). Earlier, the MJP had requested the CSMC to grant permission for water shut down for one day. The civic chief G Sreekanth approved the demand on Monday.

“During the shut down period, the 900 mm pipeline work from Kamalnayan Bajaj to Sangramnagar (Beed Bypass) will also be done. It is a part of Express Pipeline supplying water to Cidco-Hudco residents. Later on, the testing will be undertaken and it will take another 5-6 hours. Hence the water supply schedule has been postponed for a day,” said the CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak.

Meanwhile, the mechanical section of CSMC will also undertake repairing and maintenance works relating to electricity panels and other works relating to pumphouse during the whole day.