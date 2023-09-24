Water storage in Jayakwadi increased by 3.5 % in 2 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The water storage in the Jayakwadi area has increased by 3.5 percent in the past two days due to the heavy rainfall in the catchment area and water released from dams in Nashik district.

On Sunday, the water influx in the Jayakwadi dam was 18,987 cusecs. The present water storage in the dam has reached 37.42 percent now. Heavy rainfall was experienced in the catchment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts from Friday. Similarly, due to the heavy rain in Nashik district, water was released from the dams, increasing the water flow in the Jayakwadi dam.

On Sunday at 6 pm, in all 2,708 cusecs water was released from Darna dam in Nashik district, 4,544 cusecs from Gangapur dam, 824 cusecs from Kadwa, 1,065 cusecs from Palkhed and 10,272 cusecs from Nandur Madhameshwar. The water flowed in the dam with a capacity of 18,987 cusecs, said dam engineer Vijay Kakade.

The water level in the dam on Sunday was 1,508.09 feet. The present water storage in the dam is 1,550.518 MCM and the live storage is 812.412 MCM.