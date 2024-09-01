Water storage in major dams of region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a slight rise in the storage of big water bodies of the Marathwada region on Sunday.

The dam-wise storage is as follows;

Dam name-----storage in MCM---per cent

Jayakwadi---- 1843.052------84.90

Nimna Dhudhna-- 58.365---24.10

Yeldari----------375.361------46.35

Siddheshwar--- 84.882-------100

Majalgaon------00-------------00

Manjra---------71.804---------40.58

Painganga------733.48------- 80.23

Manar----------138.21-------100

Nimna Terana----31.99--35.07

Vishnupuri------- 69.14----85.58

Sina Kolegaon--11.06--12.37