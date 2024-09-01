Water storage in major dams of region
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2024 11:50 PM2024-09-01T23:50:02+5:302024-09-01T23:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a slight rise in the storage of big water bodies of the Marathwada region ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a slight rise in the storage of big water bodies of the Marathwada region on Sunday.
The dam-wise storage is as follows;
Dam name-----storage in MCM---per cent
Jayakwadi---- 1843.052------84.90
Nimna Dhudhna-- 58.365---24.10
Yeldari----------375.361------46.35
Siddheshwar--- 84.882-------100
Majalgaon------00-------------00
Manjra---------71.804---------40.58
Painganga------733.48------- 80.23
Manar----------138.21-------100
Nimna Terana----31.99--35.07
Vishnupuri------- 69.14----85.58
Sina Kolegaon--11.06--12.37Open in app