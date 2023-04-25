Water storage levels in dams across Marathwada depleting rapidly

Medium projects have 33 percent water storage, while small projects have 24 percent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Since the last few days, the demand for water is continuously increasing due to the increasing heat. As on Tuesday, medium projects in Marathwada have 33 percent and small projects have 24 percent water reserve. Evaporation has also caused the water storage in the large, medium and small projects in Marathwada to decrease drastically. Hence the water storage in these projects under the Catchment Area Development Authority (CADA) is rapidly decreasing.

The Jayakwadi dam supplies water to various villages of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Ahmednagar districts for irrigation of two to three lakh hectares. Various MIDC's in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna district are getting water supply from Jayakwadi. Marathwada has 11 major projects including Jayakwadi, 75 medium and 749 small projects. Whereas there are 15 large weirs on Godavari river and 25 weirs on Terna, Manjra and Rena rivers. The planned water storage of all these projects is 8,208.77 MCM.

As per CADA, the Jayakwadi dam has 53 percent water storage. The 16 medium projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have 31 percent water storage. There is 35 percent storage in 7 projects in Jalna district, 45 percent in 16 projects in Beed district, 39 percent in 8 projects in Latur district, 38 percent in 17 projects in Dharashiv district, 31 percent in 9 projects in Nanded district and 36 percent in 2 projects in Parbhani district.