Water storage reached 23 pc in Jayakwadi



Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar: The arrival of water increased in the Jayakwadi dam of Paithan because of good rainfall in the Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.

With the release of water from upstream dams, Jayakwadi received 13 per cent water in just two days. Now, people of the city and Jalna don’t have to worry about drinking water. The dam had 22.68 per cent water storage by Tuesday evening.

Superintending engineer of the water resources department, Samadhan Sabbinwar said that the arrival of water with 40,000 cusecs, would increase stock in the dam up to 30 per cent in the next three days.

About 1.40 lakh hectares from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Parbhani districts are brought under irrigation through Jayakwadi which is the biggest water project in Marathwada. Also, the thirst of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna city is quenched.

Various industrial estates including AURIC and DMIC, public water supply schemes of two Municipal Councils and different Gram Panchayats are dependent on the Jayakwadi dam.

Box

Just 5 pc stock 10-day ago

The dam had the lowest storage during the last two years. There was no heavy rainfall in the region even after two months of rainy season had passed. The water level in many water projects has gone down to the bottom as rain is playing truant. Ahmednagar and Nashik districts had no special rainfall till last week. So, water was not released from upstream dams and stock of the Jayakwadi was 5 per cent during the last ten days.

Box

Water being released in Jayakwadi from upstream dams

Jayakwadi receives water from different upstream dams if they have good rainfall. The names of the small and big upstream dams are Nilwande and Bhandardara (Ahmednagar), Darna, Bhavali, Kadwa, Bham, Valdevi, Palkhed, Nandur Madhameshwar, Gangapur, Holkar Weir, Bhojapur, Nagmathan, Ozar weir, Adhala, Devgad Madhameshwar dams (Nashik). These dames have been filled with water. Water is being released from the dams three days ago.

The Jayakwad has been receiving water for the past two days. Because of this, it received 13 per cent water in storage during the last two days. The total stock available in the water reservoir is 22.68 pc. Currently, the water flow in the dam has decreased.



Box

Stock sufficient for drinking need

The water storage of Jayakwadi is expected to increase up to 30 per cent in the next few days. The present stock is sufficient to fulfil the drinking water requirement of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna and other public water supply schemes. This storage is sufficient for the drinking of the whole year.

(Samadhan Sabbinwar, Superintending Engineer)