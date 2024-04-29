Water supply in Cidco-Hudco affected due to cable fault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cable of a 700 mm water supply pipeline of the lifting centre at Jayakwadi was damaged on Sunday afternoon. The cable was repaired at 1 am. The pump started lifting water for the city at 2.30 am after the repair work.

Later, the cables of the overhead water tank of Cidco-Hudco N-5 were burnt at 12.30 pm today. So, the water supply to these areas was paralysed. The repair work was completed at 7 pm today.

With the temperature rise, the water demand is also increasing while the water supply is affected frequently. Crores of rupees were spent on making available sufficient water to the citizens in summer. All the experiments of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran proved unsuccessful. Water is supplied to some areas after eight days while 12 days for other areas even though April month ends tomorrow.

Common men were affected badly from the water shortage. The cable from the 700 mm pipeline pump house was damaged on Sunday afternoon. The technical department of CSMC took 14 hours to repair it. The first pump started lifting water at 2.30 am last night. The city received water at 4.30 am. The water supply department heaved a sigh of relief.

However, when everything was normal, two cables from the transformer of the main distribution panel, at the N-5 overhead water tank, broke down at 12.30 pm today. Its pump started working after the repairing completed at 7 pm. The water supply was paralysed through the tank throughout the day.

Executive engineer of the Water Supply Department of CSMC K M Falak said that the water supply to the city was already delayed due to a cable fault at Jayakwadi.

“In addition, the water supply to Cidco-Hudco was paralysed. Efforts are being made to supply water to the city. There is no alternative to supply water to these areas with a delay of one day,” he added.