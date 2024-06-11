Water supply restored after 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major commotion occurred in Jalannagar, under the Railway Station flyover, at midnight on Sunday when a 1400 mm diameter water pipeline burst, flooding shops and homes and causing damage worth crores of rupees. The daunting task of repairing the pipeline began on Monday afternoon and were completed by 1 am. The transportation of water to the city resumed at 4 am on Tuesday, and the supply of water to the residents began from the morning after the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) were refilled.

As reported earlier, at 2:10 am on Sunday, the 1400 mm diameter pipeline burst under the railway station flyover in Jalannagar. The water from the pipeline flooded nearby Amrut Apartment and Amrut Vivek Complex, causing damage worth crores of rupees to the shops. The municipal corporation officials conducted an assessment of the damage. Initially, residents opposed the repair of the pipeline. Hence the repair work began at 3 pm on Monday under police protection. Despite rain starting at 11 PM, the contractor's workers completed the pipeline connection using tarpaulins. Meanwhile, the city's water supply was shut off for 24 hours. After 1 am, the pumping system was started and inspected. Accordingly, water began to arrive in the city by early morning. From 10 am, water was supplied to the areas that did not receive water on Monday. The entire city's water supply schedule was delayed by one day.

900 mm pipeline disrupted

The new 900 mm diameter pipeline had been supplying about 20 MLD (million litres per day) of water in a span of 24 hours. However, the water supply through this pipeline suddenly stopped on Tuesday morning. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran officials are investigating the cause of this disruption. Till the evening, the pipeline had not been restored, resulting in a reduction of the city's water supply by 20 MLD, according to municipal corporation officials.