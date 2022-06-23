WATER SUPPLY SET FOR MAKEOVER

Divisional Commissionerate recommends replacement of 700 mm pipeline with a 900 mm one

Kendrekar pulls up AMC and MJP officials for their ineptitude

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 23:

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on Thursday reviewed the Rs 193-crore proposal to make improvements in the existing water supply scheme of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at the divisional commissionerate.

The previously approved (new) water supply scheme of Rs 1,680 crore is expected to complete in a couple of years. Till then, to quench the thirst of the citizens and to ensure there's no scarcity of water, the Rs 193 crore proposal has been prepared while suggesting replacement of the old 700 mm pipeline with a 900 mm one. This will help increase the lifting of water from 56 MLD to around 80 MLD capacity. The divisional administration will be sending the proposal to the State government for approval on Friday or Monday.

AMC administrator AK Pandey, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) executive engineer Abhay Singh and representative of the GVPR Company (the contractor of the new water supply scheme), AMC executive engineer Hemant Kolhe and key officers of the divisional commissionerate attended the meeting.

Kendrekar expressed his disappointment after the AMC and MJP engineers failed to implement the orders taken in his meeting on June 3. He took all the officers and contractors to task for working at a snail’s pace. He also hinted at taking action for their apathy and ineptitude.

Kendrekar underlined that some engineers of AMC will be given the responsibility of the new water project and the onus of water distribution will fall on some. Those found responsible for dereliction of duty will not be spared by the divisional administration.

The contractor, responsible for the water supply scheme of Rs 1,680 crore, had arranged 170 workers, but the figure for labourers should be 400. Hence, Kendrekar pulled him up. The commissioner also expressed his displeasure against the contractor. The administration has been ordered to serve notice to the contractor for his unsatisfactory work

The meeting also deliberated on constituting a committee under the headship of additional commissioner BB Nemane. Besides, a panel, comprising senior engineers of AMC and MJP, will be looking after the supply of water from each elevated storage reservoir (ESR).

BOX

It so happened that the contractor did not reply when Kendrekar asked him whether he has checked that the works of pipes have been started or not? The order of pipes was given to Tata Company. Kendrekar took strong exception to this and he took the officers and contractor to task, it is learnt.