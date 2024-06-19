Water Supply: Taming troublesome snags; Technical snag at Pharola to delay supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major crisis is taking place twice a week these days affecting the city water supply. A technical malfunction occurred at Pharola water purification plant late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Consequently, the city's water supply was interrupted for 4 hours and 50 minutes. Therefore, on Thursday, water supply will be late in many areas.

Earlier, 1400 milli meters diameter water pipeline had ruptured under the railway station flyover fifteen days ago. Therefore, the city's water supply was closed for two days. After that, in Jayakwadi, the electricity supply was disrupted, and consequently, the water supply was disrupted. On June 17, many residents received water after 10 to 12 days. Water supply to the city had been somewhat restored since the last two days but the latest problem has again led to disruption. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation authorities said that it took a long while to solve the problem so water supply in many areas is expected to be late. The water supply department's executive engineer has urged citizens to cooperate.