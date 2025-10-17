Water supply up to three floors , Without a motor!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the city’s new water supply project, hydro testing of major pipelines has begun. On Friday evening at 6 pm , a hydro test was conducted on the 1,500 mm diameter water pipeline from Nakshatrawadi to Shivajinagar at Deolai Chowk. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) confirmed that the test was successful. The results showed that water could reach up to three floors of a building without the use of electric motors, purely by water pressure.

The MJP and the Municipal Corporation are working towards providing daily water supply to city residents in the coming year. Efforts are being made to complete all phase-one works within the next three months. For Friday’s test, around 50 lakh litres of water were released into the pipeline, and the pressure was measured at Deolai Chowk. The pressure was found to be sufficient for water to rise up to the third floor. Many local residents gathered to witness the test.

In the process, both ends of the 1.5 km test section were sealed to increase internal pressure. The test also checked for leakages in the line after the pressure was nearly doubled. In the future, gravity-based water supply will be implemented, with water flowing from the elevated Nakshatrawadi hills. The pipeline from Nakshatrawadi will supply areas including Satara–Deolai, Shivajinagar, and Cidco–Hudco .

MJP and the GVPR company are working to ensure water can reach upper floors without pumping. Officials said the system will be more efficient if water meters are installed on every connection.

Work in final stage

The 38 km main water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi is nearing completion, with only 213 meters remaining to be connected. A six-day shutdown is planned after Diwali to complete the work, which may temporarily disrupt the city’s water supply. The work had been delayed earlier due to heavy rains. The remaining section is at Takli Phata.

Photo Caption:

During the hydro testing of the 1,500 mm diameter water pipeline at Devlai Chowk, water jets were seen shooting up 30 to 35 feet high.