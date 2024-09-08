Water to be released at any moment from Jayakwadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water level in Jayakwadi dam of Paithan reached 96 per cent on Sunday.

It is receiving water with 15,141 cusecs from upper dams today. Moreover, the Water Resources Department has planned to release water into the Godavari basin from the dam since there is still one month of monsoon left.

The water will be released into the basin at any moment. Therefore, the villages along the river bank have been urged to remain alert. There was insufficient rainfall in Marathwada and the upper areas of the Jayakwadi project last year. When the monsoon ended last year, Jayakwadi had 53 per cent water storage.

Ahmednagar and Nashik districts in the upper areas of Jayakwadi did not receive continuous heavy rains until June and July this year.

No water was released for Jayakwadi from both districts until the end of July. Later, with good rains in August followed by September, all the upstream dams of Jayakwadi were filled to the brim.

Due to this, the inflow of water in Jayakwadi has increased for the last one month. The dam had 96 per cent water storage today. Water inflow continues at 15,141 cusecs in the reservoir.

Box

Inflow of water increased further

The inflow of water will increase as soon as there is heavy rain again in the upper areas. Therefore, Chief Administrator of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Vijay Ghogre and Superintending Engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar decided to release water into Godavari basin. At present, water is being released through the spillway of the dam. “The gates of the dam can be opened as soon as the water inflow increases,” Sabbinwar said.

Box

Villages on river bank alerted

Water can be released from the Jayakwadi into the Godavari basin at any moment. This will flood the basin of the river. The superintending engineer has appealed to the villagers of Godavari bank to remain alert.