Watershed yatra to raise awareness on Water Conservation in January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Department of Soil and Water Conservation will organize a Watershed Yatra in January to raise awareness about soil and water conservation. The yatra will kick off in Marathwada and will be inaugurated by union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Fadnavis, and both DCM’s, as confirmed by State Minister Sanjay Rathod.

Minister Rathod also revealed that water from small irrigation reservoirs, covering up to 600 hectares, will now be transported through closed pipelines rather than open canals. Rathod, reappointed as Minister of Water Conservation, visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on December 26 for an inspection. During his visit, Rathod chaired a review meeting at the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) on Paithan Road, where he emphasized the institute's role in training farmers and officials. He highlighted that WALMI has conducted over 3,100 training sessions, benefiting 63,000 farmers. Rathod directed officials to fill vacant positions at the institute immediately. The Minister also announced plans for 144 new irrigation projects across 30 districts, aimed at irrigating over 5.56 lakh hectares of land. In addition, NGOs will be involved to boost public participation in water conservation efforts. The Watershed Yatra, scheduled from January 10 to 20, will span three divisions, focusing on the critical need for water and soil conservation across the state.