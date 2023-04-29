Way cleared for Samruddhi-Auric connectivity

Over 17 affected farmers to get Rs 12 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government has approved the construction of a new highway connecting Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) with the Samruddhi expressway. This will connect Auric to Shendra MIDC and Beed, Solapur, and provide better transportation access to the region. The Samruddhi expressway is one of the longest stretches in the country and is only 900 meters from Shendra MIDC at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to authorities, the marking for the Auric-Samruddhi expressway connectivity has been completed, and the advance possession of the land has been given to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The award process for compensating the 17 affected farmers with Rs 12 crores is expected to be completed in the next two weeks. This new highway will not only benefit the local farmers but also improve transportation connectivity for vehicles passing through the region. The decision to connect Auric to Samruddhi was taken after a long-standing demand from local industrialists. The revenue department has directed the MSRDC to acquire the necessary land for the project.

The MSRDC officials have confirmed that the process of acquisition has been almost completed, and advance possession of Auric-Samruddhi expressway has already been given. The new highway is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the transportation infrastructure of the region and facilitate smoother connectivity for commuters and businesses alike.