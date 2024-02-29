We are with Maha Vikas Aghadi: Anandraj Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “We are with Maha Vikas Aghadi. We want to contest the election for a seat in Amravati,” said Anandraj Ambedkar, the chief of Republican Sena. He was talking to newsmen on Thursday morning before leaving for Jalna.

Anandraj Ambedkar said that he met Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement, at a hospital on Wednesday.

“I advised him (Jarange) to take care of his health as our organisation needs him. Also, I informed him that he should take a political stand besides a street fight. On this, he just smiled,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anandraj Ambedkar met the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vijay Fulari on Wednesday and held discussions in the back of the recent incidents. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade was also present.

He assured VC of the support of Ambedkarite activists to maintain an academic atmosphere in the university without falling prey to any political pressure. Ambedkar also talked about the demands made by students through ‘Bhimtola Agitation. He expressed satisfaction over the construction of a replica of the university at Dharashiv sub-centre as per the demand of students.

Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawne, Jaishri Shrike, Diksha Pawar, Lokesh Kamble, adv Atul Kamble and others were present.