We can change Gandhi, but not Constitution: Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale entertained the audience with his usual humours speech at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting on Thursday.

He took note of the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue of changing the Constitution. "We will change Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi), but no one’s father be able to change the Constitution," he said.

Athawale also presented a poem on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde He said, “Adich Varsh Thackeray Hote, Shindechya Paathi; Matra Shinde 40 Janana Ghet Pohochle Guwahati, Jyanni Band Kele Udhavjiche Dhande....Tyache Nav Ahe Eknath Shinde!

“Amhi Jodli Ahe Sarvanshi Nati, Ka Nahi Yenar Sattevar Mahayuti? Modinchya Kamat Vikasachi Gati, MVAchi Bighadli Ahe Mati,’ he said through his charolya.