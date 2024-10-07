Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“We don’t celebrate Diwali or Dussehra; all we have in life is waste, which is our survival,” said Kamal Misal, a waste collector. To address the struggles of waste collectors like her, Astha Janvikas Sanstha engaged with women from Gulmandi, Aurangapura and other areas on Sunday.

Financial aid was provided to their 10th-grade children through women’s self-help groups. The women revealed the dangers of their work, noting that collecting waste often involves hazardous items like needles and glass, leading to injuries and even fatalities. They expressed their reliance on waste collection to feed their families, stating, “While others celebrate with crackers, we collect empty boxes.” The recent installation of CCTV cameras has helped reduce unjust accusations against them. Some voiced their concerns about not receiving rations or payments for their work. Aarti Shyamala Khambecker-Joshi and Vaishali Nandgaonkar participated in the program alongside senior women.