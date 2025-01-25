We lost contemplative litterateur: CM Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The demise of former judge and veteran literary figure Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar caused a great loss to the social and intellectual sector.

He enriched the contemplative and intellectual tradition of the State with his work. We have lost a contemplative literary figure, a son of Maharashtra. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him.

(Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister)

Box

End of rich intellectual tradition

It would not be wrong to say that the demise of retired Justice Nana Chapalgaonkar means the end of a rich intellectual literary tradition.

My father's name was also Nana. In the form of this Nana, I got another father during my stay at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Conversation with him was an intellectual feast on various social, literary and political issues.

We experienced the last such conversation during the last December. Although late, he got the honour of being the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Wardha. In fact, his talent and intellectual vision were beyond this honour.

His profound writing at this tender age was like an ideal subject for the young generation. Even at the age of 86, he started writing two books.

He promised me to gift these books on the next visit. Now, I will get those books but not from him, this excitement will remain forever.

Today, I feel like I have become an orphan again. A heartfelt tribute to Nana.

(Dr Vijay Pandharipande, former VC and litterateur)

Box

Loss of Socialist & Page of Constitution

Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar was a scholar and thinker of socialist ideology. He was a great man who shaped society. His stand regarding the judges who gave India a democratic judicial system in the field of justice in the 19th and 20th centuries will remain inspiring for any generation. Justice Chapalgaonkar's presentation in accordance with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution will remain inspiring for scholars.

(Dr Hrishikesh Kamble, Critic)