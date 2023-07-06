We will accommodate those who come along

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay indirectly supported the NCP group led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, despite corruption allegations against them. During a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Upadhyay said that those who believe in the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be included in power.

When reporters quizzed that the BJP has accused the NCP of corruption, and the opposition has accused the BJP of bringing them back to power, Upadhyay clarified that the cases against NCP leaders are in the court and the BJP will not interfere or compromise in such cases. He also reiterated that investigative agencies have independence. This statement comes amidst allegations of corruption against the NCP, which has been brought to power despite these allegations. Dilip Thorat, Ram Budhwant, Rajesh Mehta, and others were present at the press conference.