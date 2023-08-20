We will show Bhumre, let's see who shows whom....

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, several political leaders have started a series of allegations and counter-allegations against each other. They are not leaving a single stone unturned to allege each other at public or even family functions.

Major political leaders of Shiv Sena Shinde group, Thackeray group, BJP, Congress and NCP gathered at a family function of engagement at Beed By-pass Road on Sunday. During the function, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and Thackeray group leader Vinod Ghosalkar countered each other. Ghosalkar taking a pinch on the recent clash between Bhumre and legislative council opposition leader Ambadas Danve during the DPC meeting, said to Bhumre that please maintain a balance in the distribution of the funds. Bhumre replied that the balance has already been maintained.

When this scribe asked Ghosalkar if there would be a challenge from Bhumre to the Thackeray group for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he said that they will see Bhumre. While Bhumre replied let's see in the near future who sees whom. Bhumre also said that it is difficult to say at this moment whether the Lok Sabha seat in the district goes to BJP or the Shinde group. The decision will be taken at the senior level, but we are prepared.

Karad says he is willing

Union Minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Saturday declared that he will willing to contest the Lok Sabha election from the district. It seems that there are two thoughts among the BJP leaders about his candidature. The earlier BJP leader who joined NCP now Jaisinghrao Gaikwad also criticized Dr Karad for his willingness. Thackeray group leader Chandrakant Khaire and opposition leader Ambadas Danve also seem to be willing.