Political tug of war: Shinde group spokesperson MLA Shirsat's claim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the case concerning the power struggle in the State. The dispute involves 16 MLAs who split from the Shiv Sena party in June 2022, leading to a takeover of power in the state. The Supreme Court will decide whether the MLAs membership is valid or invalid.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat expressed confidence in his party's legal position and predicted victory, stating that ‘We will win no matter what anyone says or performs homa.’

The political atmosphere has become increasingly heated as the result looms, with claims and counter-claims flying between the parties involved. In response to a hom-havan held by former MP Chandrakant Khaire aimed at disqualifying the 16 MLAs, MLA Shirsat stated that no matter how many hom-havans someone does, only we will benefit from it. Five Shiv Sena MLAs in the district were involved in the political rebellion. Despite the tensions, MLA Shirsat maintained that his side was legally very strong and predicted that the remaining Thackeray group MLAs would also join them.