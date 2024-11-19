Webcasting of 2161 polling booths to be done

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voting will be held at 3,273 polling booths in nine Constituencies of the district on November 20. District Collector Deelip Swami and his team will keep a watch of 2161 polling booths through webcasting (live broadcast).

For this, a control room was set up in the District Collector's office. The administration will keep a close eye on 1,290 polling stations in the city and about 990 polling booths in rural areas.

The webcasting system was installed in 100 per cent of polling stations in city areas and 50 per cent of polling stations in rural areas. With this system, every movement at the polling stations will be monitored by the District Collector's Office.

If there is any possibility of any irregularity, this webcasting will be beneficial to give immediate instructions there. This system was beneficial during the Lok Sabha elections.

The queues outside the polling station, every movement outside the polling station and inside the centre, and anyone speaking there can be seen and heard from the control room.

Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke said if necessary, instructions can be given directly to the booths’ head and others from the control room. There are a total of 3,273 polling stations in the nine assembly constituencies of the district, including 1,290 in city areas and 1,983 in rural areas.

Assembly Constituency-wise Polling Stations

Name of Constituency - Total booths---Webcasting in booths

Sillod ............................... 406.................. 203

Kannad .......................... 368.................. 184

Phulambri ........................372................... 186

Aurangabad Central ....... 320................... 320

Aurangabad West............ 401................... 401

Aurangabad East ........... 330....................330

Paithan ........................... 351...................175

Gangapur ........................372...................186

Vaijapur........................... 353................. 176

Total................................3273............... 2161