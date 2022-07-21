Webinar by PF office on July 25

Aurangabad, July 21:

A webinar has been organized on July 25 on behalf of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional office on 'Duties of Principal Employers under the Provident Fund Act, 1952'. The webinar will start at 3 pm. Employers (main employer as well as contractors) and their representatives can participate in this webinar. Also the employees who are eligible but not provided PF/pension benefit under the Act by the main employer-contractor can also attend this webinar. They can provide details of their employment for necessary action by the office, for more information they should contact the EPFO regional office, PF commissioner Ramesh Kumar has appealed.