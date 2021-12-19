Webinar held at MGM physiotherapy instt

Aurangabad, Dec 18: The MGM Institute of Physiotherapy (IoP) organised an international webinar ‘Enabling Inclusion model and Integrating family-centred community approach in the rehabilitation of children with developmental disabilities’, recently. Paediatric physiotherapist from Ottawa, Canada Dr Marie Brien addressed the audience.

She holds joint appointment with the university of Ottawa as lecturer, researcher and clinical instructor for PT programme. She highlighted the importance of human rights disability model and family-centred treatment approach in the community and also spoke about the advent of technological features.

Dr Marie also oriented about the Enabling Inclusion app which was developed under her professional guidance in Amar Seva Sangam, Ayikudi, Tamil Nadu. Head of Community Physiotherapy Dr Doss Prakash S moderated the webinar. IoP principal Dr Sharath Babu proposed a vote of thanks.