Webinar on ‘Scholarship for Minority’ held

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy held a State level webinar on ‘MahaDBT Scholarship and Maharashtra Govt’ on Thursday.

The State Government doubled the Minority scholarship from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for students from minority communities (Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Jain and Jews) who wish to pursue higher education.

The experts said that the actual education and examination fees or Rs 50,000, whichever is less will be deposited in two instalments into the students' bank account directly.

Incharge principal of the Pharmacy College Dr Abubakar Bawazir enlightened with his talk on different types of Central and State Government scholarships. Another speaker Dr Mirza Baig (head, Equal Opportunity Cell, College) explained the rules and regulations of minority schemes, eligibility, documentation and allocation. Principals, faculty members, clerks who are handling scholarships, students and parents participated in the webinar.