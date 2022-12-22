Week-long education expo concludes

Aurangabad: The week-long education expo being held at Aam Khas ground was concluded on Thursday. Besides holding discussions on education solutions in the post-Covid situation, the programmes like orientation programmes for teachers and parents, skill development methods for teenagers, curriculum activities for students, competitions and recreational activities were conducted for all.

It had stalls of stories, religious, social, culinary, textbooks, personality development, art and culture books while experts, academicians, scholars, teachers, and literary persons were invited to deliver lectures and guide on various subjects including National Education Policy, Career Guidance and Personality Development and Skills.

Schools, and non-governmental organisations, too had their stalls at the expo. Visitors of all ages from children to women visited it. An open-stage auditorium programme on ‘Key Life Skills and a panel discussion on ‘Thinking and Innovation’ were conducted on a concluding day today.