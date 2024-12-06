Well-fed people can't spark revolutions: Dr. Vasudev Mulate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lecture by author Dr. Vasudev Mulate was organized by the Satyashodhak Samaj on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Day on Friday.

Dr. Mulate remarked that revolutionaries are rarely those with full bellies, emphasizing the need for self-examination within the Ambedkarite movement. Dr. Mulate criticized current leadership, stating that many unworthy individuals claim the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar while acting contrary to his teachings. He highlighted the divergence from Ambedkar's principles of education, organization, and struggle, which has led to the stagnation of the movement. The event, chaired by Adv. K.E. Haridas of the Satyashodhak Samaj, saw significant participation from scholars and activists. Opening remarks were made by Adv. D.R. Shelke, and vote of thanks by Prof. Bharat Shirsat and dignitaries Mahesh Ninale and Ramdas Waghmare, were present.