We'll take out loan to provide patients service: Minister Mushrif

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The Government may face a shortage of fund due to the 'Ladki Bahini Yojana'. However, if the fund runs out, we will take out loans, and bring money from the Central Government to provide patient service,” said Hasan Mushrif, the Medical Education Minister on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Super Specialty Wing of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and performing Bhoomipujan of Rs 43 crore project under EWS. The Super Specialty section was developed under the Central Government’s funding.

District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsath, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLCs Vikram Kale and Satish Chavan, Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, Dr Ajay Chandanwale and Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre were present. Mushrif said poor patients come to government hospitals in large numbers.

The names of three ministers, two MPs and eight MLAs were on the list of invited dignitaries. However, they were absent or the programme.

Guardian Minister asked for probe

“The Government provides assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of patients under the Mahatma Phule and Ayushman Bharat Schemes. Despite this, some hospitals ask for money from patients and relatives,” he said.

Mushrif said that he did not understand why these hospitals ask for money. “Sanjay Shirsat, you are now the district Guardian Minister. Probe the hospitals where the government scheme is applicable and whether they provide treatment or not,” he said.

In the introductory speech, Dean Dr Sukre mentioned that the GMCH became paperless.

On this, Minister Mushrif said, "If you don't give case paper, yet, you give medicines, right?"

There was a burst of laughter among the audience on this comment.

Dr Sukre immediately said, “There is no shortage of medicines in the hospital at present. We do not allow patients to bring medicines from outside. Some patients were given even costly medicines.”

Shirsat targets Sattar without taking his name

“It is not known how much fund the previous Guardian Minister gave. Why should the fund be given in pieces like two or four crores? From now on, fund will be given for the entire work only once,” said Guardian Minister Shirsat, targeting former Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar without taking his name.