Western region workshop on ‘Women Study’ to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Centre for Women Development Studies (CWDS), based in New Delhi, will hold the western region workshop on Women's Studies at the Tarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on October 9.

Convener Dr Nirmala Jadhav said that Tarabai Shinde Study Centre was given the opportunity to host the regional workshop on ‘Envisioning Change: Reading Towards Equality in the Global Era with Students. A total of 15 research papers will be presented in the programme.

CWDS director N Manimekalai will deliver introductory remarks. Chaya Data (ex-director, Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences) and Johan Chelladurai (dean, MGM Univeristy) will be the chief guests. Wandana Sonalkar will deliver the keynote address. Dr Madhuri Dixit, Dr Sneha Gole, Pushpa Gaikwad, Mangal Khivansara, Sushila Morale, and Swati Dyahadroy will also grace the event.