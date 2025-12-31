When prices take over traditions in the city

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(Year-ender)

“Money decides the cultural patterns of the city.” In 2025, this statement became a reality in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Heavy fluctuations in gold and silver rates forced many age-old customs to bend. Weddings, once considered incomplete without jewellery where in-laws gifted necklaces, earrings and bangles to the newly wedded bride still carry the emotion, but purchasing power is fading.

The last quarter of the year October, November and December proved especially difficult as rates touched the sky and even loyal customers stayed away from showrooms.

Major reasons for the fluctuation

Global economic uncertainty

Currency fluctuations (especially the US dollar)

Changes in import duty and government policies

China permitting its insurance companies to purchase nearly 1,000 tonnes of gold in a week, shaking global markets

Increased gold buying by central banks worldwide

Prices of Gold and Silver throughout the year 2025

Month Gold (10g) Silver (1kg)

1 January 76,583 Rs 87,167 Rs

1 February 82,704 Rs 93,393 Rs

1 March 85,320Rs 94,398 Rs

31 March 89,164 Rs 1,00,892 Rs

1 April 91,115 Rs 99,641 Rs

1 May 94,340 Rs 93,954 Rs

1 June 96,680 Rs 97,761 Rs

1 July 97,430 Rs 1,06,963 Rs

1 August 98,253 Rs 1,09,646 Rs

1 September 1,04,493 Rs 1,22,800 Rs

1 October 1,17,332 Rs 1,45,120 Rs

1 Nov 1,20,770 Rs 1,49,125 Rs

1 Dec 1,28,800 Rs 1,75,180 Rs

30 Dec 1,34,599 Rs 2,32,329 Rs

– 2 may stood out: both gold (10g) and silver (1kg) matched at Rs 93,954, the only instance of the year.

The outlook for 2026

Market discussions anticipate gold could reach Rs 1,60,000 per 10 grams, while silver may approach Rs 3,00,000 per kg within the next three months.

Ground reality from jewellers

“This year, the gold and silver jewellery business has seen a downfall as the prices are hiking. People are buying gold and silver mostly for investment purposes and not for liking or for festivals and traditional purposes.”

– Nandkumar Jalnawala, gold and silver trader

Changing customer sentiment

Buying gold and silver jewellery in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was once driven by tradition, celebration and sentiment. Today, rising prices have reshaped priorities. Purchases are guided less by culture and more by calculation, as jewellery shifts from an emotional possession to a strategic investment.