When should lakshmi puja be performed?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lakshmi Puja will be held in homes on Friday, November 1st, during Diwali. Many may wonder at what exact time to conduct the puja. Guruji Suresh Kedare from the Vishwa Sadhana Sangh advises conducting the puja between 3 to 6.15 pm.

The new moon (Amavasya) lasts until 6.18 pm, with sunset at 5.52 pm. An auspicious period of 24 minutes follows sunset, allowing individuals to start the puja before 6.18 pm, even if delayed. A highly favourable time occurs with the new moon in the Swati nakshatra and the Taurus moon beginning at sunrise. Business owners should conduct Lakshmi Puja at their establishments during the auspicious time from 6.31 am to 10.47 am.

Padwa’s auspicious time throughout the day

Padwa, the second day of Diwali, will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd. The Pratipada Tithi will last until 8.21 pm. Residents are encouraged to shop for Padyav from morning until 8.21 pm. Throughout the day, activities such as worshipping notebooks, honouring Saraswati, and the wife performing aarti for her husband can also take place.