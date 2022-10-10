Who is to be blamed?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

A 15-year-old school student died in a tragic accident after hitting to a pole while he was peeking from the smart city bus window on Monday afternoon. Sentiments of grief spread all over the city due to death of the student Hariom Pandit.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner and Smart City CEO Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary has assured that all the possible assistance will be given to the family members of the deceased student.

Now, a question is being raised that who is responsible for his death.

The smart city Sajapur - Aurangpura bus at after completing its last trip was going to the depot around 12.30 pm. The driver took the bus to the ZP ground to take a turn. However, few students entered the bus to grab a seat for them including the victim Hairom.

The questions arises about the incident is that if it was the last trip of the bus, why the doors of the bus were not closed after the passengers got down?. The driver has the button to close the door then why he did not close the door?, the residents are asking.