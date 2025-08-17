Who strangled the Sukhna riverbed?

Lokmat News Network

The Sukhna river, once flowing 250–300 feet wide from the hills near Sawangi, now struggles within a shrunken channel of just 65–150 feet. First, the sand mafia stripped its bed. Then, farmers dumped soil and encroached on its course. The result: colonies around the river have faced flooding three times in five years.

The civic body showcased success by restoring the Kham river through CSR-backed cleaning and beautification. Inspired, it began similar work on the Sukhna removing silt near Chikalthana market, clearing decades of waste and nearly 2,000 babul trees. Yet, Thursday’s rains again left colonies above Chikalthana submerged. The river’s course through Sawangi, Harsul, Naregaon, Bridgewadi, Sindhiban, and Chaudhary Colony has been eaten away by farms, houses, and illegal mining. Experts warn the corporation must act decisively, remove encroachments, and restore the Sukhna to its natural width if the city is to be spared future floods.