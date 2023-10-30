Whole education system to be privatised in 12 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was implemented for the postgraduate courses. The affiliation system of colleges will be abolished by 2035 as per the NEP. There will be independent universities, and autonomous and cluster colleges as per the provisions in the new policy. There will be a big issue of grant. So, those who are financially strong will only be able to send their children to higher education. The whole education system will be privatised in the coming 12 years,” claimed the office-bearers of the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (MFUCTO). The State Government has called MFUCTO to hold discussions on NEP next month.

So, MFUCTO president Dr S P Lawande, general secretary Dr Pravin Raghuvanshi, Dr C S Sadashivan along with other office-bearers were in the city on Sunday to hold discussions with the local leaders and members. After the meeting, the leaders of the Teachers Organisation were addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Dr Bappa Bhaske, Dr Martui Tegumpure, Senator Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr D R Deshmukh, Dr Shafi Shaikh from MFUCTO were present.

Dr S P Lawande said some colleges from the city can take autonomy while colleges from the rural areas cannot do anything as they lack the required machinery.

“The Government has no policy for such colleges. Moreover, there is a dispute among the trustees of many education societies. So, whether trustees of the education societies will come together for the clustering college is a question. Even if the Government implements the NEP, it should play the role of guardian,” he added.

Rs 1 L fee for Pre-school admission

Dr S P Lawande said today parents have to pay a Rs 1 lakh fee for their child’s admission to preschool. “Those who are financially strong pay the fees. But, what about children of labour and poor classes living in slums? Who will pay their fees?

If school education is so costly, higher education will be costlier than this. There is a need to pay attention towards this. The Organisation laying stress on the accountability of Government in NEP,” he added.