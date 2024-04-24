Wholesaler selling counterfeit sheets arrested in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sillod police, together with the officials of a reputed steel company, raided a wholesaler shop suspected of illegally selling counterfeit branded sheets in Sillod recently. The officials seized products that infringed upon the company’s registered trademark and branding.

According to the police, the company officials received information that counterfeit sheets were being sold to customers from a shop in Sillod. Emphasising the potential damage to their brand name, the officials and police personnel raided the shop and seized a stock of counterfeit Tata steel sheets from the shop.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957. The police are further investigating the case.