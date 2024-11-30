Whom to teach if students don’t come to colleges: Senators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Even though students take admission to colleges, but, they do not attend classes. During the more than 10 years of teaching, even 100 hours of lectures could not be taken due to the absence of students,” said a gorup of Senators of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in their meeting held on Saturday.

They said colleges and universities are functioning even though they had more than 50 per cent of posts of teachers vacant. They also remarked this can happen only in India. There was a heated debate on other tasks including checking the answer sheets of aided and unaided students.

“After the examinations, the pressure is on the aided college teachers to evaluate the answer sheets. The appointments in unaided colleges are purely on paper. Teachers are appointed only after getting permission. After that, there is nothing in unaided colleges”, they said. Finally, Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari said that students should come and that everyone should make efforts for it.